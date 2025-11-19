Cowboys rookie dominates Week 11 with Top-5 EDGE impact grade
The Dallas Cowboys won convincingly over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, 33-16.
Their offense was clicking throughout the night, but the real story was how well the defense played. Dallas has struggled mightily on that side of the ball this season, but they looked like a different team on Monday.
Of course, they were essentially a new team. The Cowboys had two additions in Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. They also had two players make their season debut in DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel Jr. As if that wasn't enough, safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker returned after missing multiple games due to injury.
MORE: WWE legend Undertaker praises Cowboys’ defense after Week 11 win
While all six additions played their part, it was rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku who stood out as their top EDGE defender. The Boston College product had five tackles and a safety in this game, and was given a top-five EDGE impact grade from Pro Football Sports Network.
According to PFSN, the EDGE Impact Metric, "factors in both pass rushing and run defense, with roughly a 60/40 split in favor of pass rushing metrics. There's also a small bonus for splash plays like sacks, passes defended, forced fumbles, and interceptions."
That defines Ezeiruaku's performance, as he was a force against the pass, while also making plays in the run game during the victory.
Donovan Ezeiruaku is making a case for DROY
There is plenty of competition for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, with Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell, and New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter all in the mix.
That said, Ezeiruaku deserves to be mentioned among these players for the honor. He's been increasing his productivity week after week, heading into Week 12 with 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Even if he doesn't win the award, it's clear the Cowboys got this selection right.
