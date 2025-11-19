Cowboys rookie dominates Week 11 with Top-5 EDGE impact grade

The top NFL edge rushers in Week 11, according to PFSN's EDGE Impact Metric ⤵



85.8 | Micah Parsons, GB

85.4 | Myles Garrett, CLE

84.6 | Nick Herbig, PIT

84.0 | Dallas Turner, MIN

83.9 | Donovan Ezeiruaku, DAL

83.1 | Byron Young, LAR

82.8 | Myles Murphy, CIN

82.8 | Jared Verse