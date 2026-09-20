Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 2: CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, Brandon Aubrey

When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders in Week 2 on Sunday, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, tight end Jake Ferguson and kicker Brandon Aubrey will all be in the lineup.

Out of those three, Lamb was the only one who turned in a good fantasy performance, but that was on the strength of his touchdown reception.

As for Ferguson and Aubrey, we could count their fantasy points on one hand in what were bitterly disappointing 2026 debuts for both players last week.

Knowing all that, here's how we view Lamb, Ferguson and Aubrey when it comes to our fantasy football starting lineups in week 2.

CeeDee Lamb start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) reacts against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We went into the season believing that Lamb was still the top dog in Dallas' offense and we saw that was indeed the case in Week 1 after Lamb saw two more targets (eight) than Pickens (six).

Lamb was also more productive with five catches for 44 yards as compared to Pickens' three for 28, although it is worth noting Pickens had two brutal drops.

Nevertheless, we're still comfortable considering Lamb an every-week WR1 who should always be in lineups, regardless of who he's matched up against.

This week is a potential blow-up spot, as Lamb draws a matchup against a very suspect Commanders secondary. But, again, the matchup is irrelevant when it comes to Lamb's starting status. We'd have him out there against the '85 Bears.

Verdict: Start

Jake Ferguson start or sit advice

New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) stops Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at the goal line during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two catches for a measly six yards is not what what we were expecting for Ferguson in Week 1, but we don't expect him to remain down for long.

In Week 2, Ferguson gets a matchup against a Commanders unit that ceded a 4/77/2 line to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert last week.

That amounted to the third-most fantasy points surrendered to a tight end last week. The yardage output might not be gaudy, but Ferguson will find pay dirt in Week 2.

Verdict: Start

Brandon Aubrey start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) looks to attempt a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aubrey was probably the first kicker off the board in many leagues and there were probably some fantasy owners who took him extra early because of his monster leg.

Well, that leg didn't help Aubrey when he missed an extra point last week, and what's more frustrating is the star kicker didn't get a single field goal attempt despite Dallas' offensive issues.

As is the case with just about everyone else on Dallas' roster, we're anticipating better things this week for Aubrey. It would be truly shocking to see him go back-to-back games without a field goal.

Verdict: Start

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