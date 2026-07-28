6 Most Important Storylines Entering Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys touched down in Oxnard on Monday as the team prepares to begin training camp this week.

Dallas will hold its first practice on Wednesday, July 29, and fans will first be allowed to attend on Friday, July 31. After that, the pads will come on for the August 3 session, and that's really when business picks up when it comes to evaluations.

There will be some crossover with other teams during camp, also, as the Cowboys are slated to hold joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on August 11 and 18, respectively.

With the start of training camp finally upon us, here's a look at the five most important storylines for the Cowboys.

Injuries

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Ezeiruaku (hip) and DaRon Bland (foot) did not take part in spring practice while they recovered from hip labrum and foot surgeries, respectively. We'll be looking to see if either one can avoid the PUP list to start training camp.

Jalen Thompson (pec strain), Malik Hooker (back) and James Houston (back) were dealing with issues during minicamp, so they're also on the list of players we're keeping an eye on.

Dak Prescott's knee will be something to monitor after he dealt with soreness at minicamp that was a result of fluid. There is no indication Prescott will be hampered by the issue, though.

There is always the possibility that the Cowboys place someone we didn't expect on the PUP list. We should know by Tuesday or Wednesday who, if anyone, is on it.

The left tackle competition

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said during the spring that the Cowboys would have a competition at left tackle between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas, but Guyton has been getting all of Dallas' first-team reps at the position thus far.

It'll be interesting to see if that changes in camp and Thomas gets more of an opportunity to win the job or if the Cowboys are content with staying the course.

We also want to see if the Cowboys give Tyler Smith reps at the position, which is a door that was left open after Smith said he hasn't been told where he'll line up in training camp.

The secondary competitions

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another key starting competition, there is at least one spot up for grabs at cornerback, and quite possibly two depending on how the Cowboys view DaRon Bland in terms of being a locked-in starter. We would guess he's safe for now.

Based on spring reps, we could see a three-man battle for the CB2 spot between Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson, but at the very least it'll be Durant and Revel competing for that spot. We don't anticipate rookie Devin Moore getting involved at this early stage in his career.

We're also keeping an eye on the slot cornerback job. Caleb Downs is expected to man that role, but we wouldn't be totally shocked to see the Cowboys challenge him. That's another position Durant could factor in.

If Downs is going to play in the slot in the nickel package, Dallas needs to figure out who will play next to Jalen Thompson. Malik Hooker figures to be the favorite there, but P.J. Locke could challenge him for the job.

Rookie development

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At least three draft picks could garner significant roles this coming season, with that group including Downs, Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham.

Downs should be a starter right away, but Lawrence and Barham have some work to do if they want to start. With Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku slated to start at EDGE and Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown projected to start at linebacker, Barham and Lawrence are really fighting to be the third player at each position.

Lawrence will have to fight off Sam Williams and James Houston, while Barham will be battling it out with Shemar James, and guys like Curtis Robinson, Justin Barron and Langston Patterson are looming.

Other draft picks such as Moore, LT Overton and Drew Shelton will compete for top backup roles, and Anthony Smith will be fighting to earn a roster spot.

Along with the draft picks, we'll be watching out for a diamond in the rough among Dallas' UDFAs. Former Baylor tight end Michael Trigg is undoubtedly the most intriguing one from that group with his impressive physical traits and promising playmaking ability.

How does the defense look?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is no doubt the biggest storyline of training camp because the defense will make or break Dallas' season. If the unit improves to just league average, the Cowboys should get back to the playoffs. If not, it could be another rough season in Dallas.

Not only will we want to see the Cowboys' defense hold its own and score some victories versus what is a very good offense, but we also want to see how defensive coordinator Christian Parker handles his new job and how he fits all the new pieces together.

If the Cowboys' defense can put up a challenge on a daily basis, that will build hope the unit can finally turn things around in 2026.

Backup competitions on offense

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the most noteworthy backup competitions will take place at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

At quarterback, Sam Howell is looking to replace Joe Milton as the QB2 behind Dak Prescott. The fact that Dallas brought Howell in is a sign the Cowboys aren't content with Milton and his spot is very much in danger.

Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will battle it out for the right to be the first man off the bench behind Javonte Williams. Davis has the edge in experience, but Blue and Mafah have received praise for their development during the offseason.

The Cowboys appear set with their top three at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin will make the cut, also, because of his special teams value, but he might not be locked in as the WR4 quite yet.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Traeshon Holden, Jonthan Mingo, Tyler Johnson and seventh-round pick Anthony Smith are the players to watch for what could be two spots at receiver. Denzel Mims and UDFAs Jordan Hudson and Camden Brown are also in the mix.