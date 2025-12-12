2 Cowboys star players given Week 15 green light after dealing with injuries

During the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had to leave the game with a concussion.

Lamb was in the midst of his best game of the season, hauling in six passes for 121 yards. With an important matchup in Week 15 on the way, Dallas was hopeful Lamb could suit up against the Minnesota Vikings.

Thanks to the Thursday night kickoff last week, the Cowboys had extra time for Lamb to progress through concussion protocol. On Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Lamb has officially been cleared and will suit up this weekend.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said WR CeeDee Lamb will play on Sunday after clearing concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/UsW608k2Sc — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 12, 2025

Lamb, who missed three games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain, enters the weekend with 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns. He's just 135 yards away from recording 1,000 yards for the fifth year in a row.

Jake Ferguson should 'answer the bell' for Cowboys in Week 15

Lamb isn't the only star player to receive good news on Friday. In addition to their No. 1 wideout, Schottenheimer said tight end Jake Ferguson will "answer the bell" after dealing with a calf injury, which was suffered at practice.

Brian Schottenheimer said Jake Ferguson (calf) suffered his injury practice but “I think Fergie will answer the bell,” the HC said. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 12, 2025

Ferguson has been a huge part of the offense this year, recording 75 receptions for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. He's become a safety valve for Dak Prescott, and has already hit a career high in receptions and touchdowns.

Dallas needs a win this weekend to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, and they'll need all the help they can get in the passing game. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores is leading one of the best pass defenses in the league this season.

Having Lamb and Ferguson on the field will be key to finding success against this secondary.

