Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 16 expert pick roundup
The Dallas Cowboys will play their final game at AT&T Stadium this season as they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.
Dallas doesn't have much to play for, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott have been adamant about trying to go out on a high note. They could do that by upsetting the 10-4 Chargers this weekend.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to trade for All-Pro pass-rusher during offseason
That's easier said than done since Jim Harbaugh's team has been tough to deal with this season. As we get ready for the showdown, let's see who the experts believe will come away with the win.
Sports Illustrated
Conor Orr: Chargers
Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
Matt Verderame: Chargers
John Pluym: Chargers
Mitch Goldich: Chargers
Clare Brennan: Chargers
Everyone at Sports Illustrated has the Chargers coming out on top. It's likely they don't have much faith in the Dallas defense against Justin Herbert, which makes sense considering they couldn't slow down J.J. McCarthy last week.
ESPN
Pamela Maldonado: Chargers 24, Cowboys 21
Eric Moody: Chargers 23, Cowboys 20
Seth Walder: Cowboys 24, Chargers 20
All three experts at ESPN expect this to be a close one, with only Seth Walder picking the Cowboys. He believes CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens can find success, especially against Cam Hart.
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Chargers 28-24
Tom Blair: Chargers 24-22
Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys 29-23
Gennaro Filice: Chargers 27-24
Dan Parr: Chargers 26-24
Bhanupari says the Chargers struggle when the defense gets after Justin Herbert, but doesn't have faith in Dallas being able to do this consistently.
"No quarterback has been pressured, hit and sacked more than Justin Herbert this season, and the near-constant barrage has taken its toll on the passer's performance: He's currently sporting the lowest passer rating of his six-year career (92.2). But when the heat has been somewhat bearable -- let's say below 45 percent, which is still 11 points higher than the league average -- Herbert has played winning football."
Quinnen Williams appears ready to play, which gives the Cowboys some hope that they can get after Herbert. If they do, their defense could have some success. If not, it could be a long day.
Bleacher Report
Brad Gagnon: Chargers
Moe Moton: Cowboys
Gary Davenport: Chargers
Ian Hanford: Chargers
Kristopher Knox: Chargers
Wes O'Donnell: Chargers
Brent Sobleski: Chargers
Moton believes the Cowboys will be motivated to go out on a positive note, giving them some motivation this weekend. He also says the Chargers' offensive line could struggle with the Dallas defensive line.
"On Sunday, the Cowboys may not have anything to play for in terms of postseason implications, but this game is their home season finale. Dak Prescott and Co. will be motivated to go out on a positive note in front of their fans," Moton wrote.
"Also, Dallas leads the league in pressure rate at 30.8 percent. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will find ways to make life difficult for Justin Herbert, who's taken 49 sacks, which is tied with Geno Smith and Cam Ward for most in the league."
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism
5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16
Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.