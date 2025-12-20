Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 16 expert pick roundup

The Dallas Cowboys will play their final game at AT&T Stadium this season as they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Dallas doesn't have much to play for, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott have been adamant about trying to go out on a high note. They could do that by upsetting the 10-4 Chargers this weekend.

That's easier said than done since Jim Harbaugh's team has been tough to deal with this season. As we get ready for the showdown, let's see who the experts believe will come away with the win.

Conor Orr: Chargers

Gilberto Manzano: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Chargers

John Pluym: Chargers

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Clare Brennan: Chargers

Everyone at Sports Illustrated has the Chargers coming out on top. It's likely they don't have much faith in the Dallas defense against Justin Herbert, which makes sense considering they couldn't slow down J.J. McCarthy last week.

Pamela Maldonado: Chargers 24, Cowboys 21

Eric Moody: Chargers 23, Cowboys 20

Seth Walder: Cowboys 24, Chargers 20

All three experts at ESPN expect this to be a close one, with only Seth Walder picking the Cowboys. He believes CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens can find success, especially against Cam Hart.

Ali Bhanpuri: Chargers 28-24

Tom Blair: Chargers 24-22

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys 29-23

Gennaro Filice: Chargers 27-24

Dan Parr: Chargers 26-24

Bhanupari says the Chargers struggle when the defense gets after Justin Herbert, but doesn't have faith in Dallas being able to do this consistently.

"No quarterback has been pressured, hit and sacked more than Justin Herbert this season, and the near-constant barrage has taken its toll on the passer's performance: He's currently sporting the lowest passer rating of his six-year career (92.2). But when the heat has been somewhat bearable -- let's say below 45 percent, which is still 11 points higher than the league average -- Herbert has played winning football."

Quinnen Williams appears ready to play, which gives the Cowboys some hope that they can get after Herbert. If they do, their defense could have some success. If not, it could be a long day.

Brad Gagnon: Chargers

Moe Moton: Cowboys

Gary Davenport: Chargers

Ian Hanford: Chargers

Kristopher Knox: Chargers

Wes O'Donnell: Chargers

Brent Sobleski: Chargers

Moton believes the Cowboys will be motivated to go out on a positive note, giving them some motivation this weekend. He also says the Chargers' offensive line could struggle with the Dallas defensive line.

"On Sunday, the Cowboys may not have anything to play for in terms of postseason implications, but this game is their home season finale. Dak Prescott and Co. will be motivated to go out on a positive note in front of their fans," Moton wrote.

"Also, Dallas leads the league in pressure rate at 30.8 percent. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will find ways to make life difficult for Justin Herbert, who's taken 49 sacks, which is tied with Geno Smith and Cam Ward for most in the league."

