Former Cowboys star roasted after lone embarrassing playoff snap

Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys saw their relationship sour over the past two seasons. The front office had complaints about his rehab from his back-to-back season-ending surgeries, and Diggs seemed unhappy following the departure of defensive backs coach Al Harris and teammate Micah Parsons.

Eventually, Diggs was released by the Cowboys, allowing him to sign with a team for the postseason. He wound up with the Green Bay Packers, where he was reunited with Parsons. While Parsons tore his ACL and missed the playoffs, Diggs was able to get on the field.

MORE: Cowboys plan more defensive coordinator interviews for Week 2 of search

Unfortunately for the veteran defensive back, Diggs had just one snap. On that snap, he wasn't able to make an impact. Instead, he was bowled over by Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore, who was blocking on a screen pass.

Naturally, Dallas fans who didn't appreciate Diggs' performance this season, roasted him on social media.

So Trevon Diggs went to GB just to play one snap in the WC game and on that one snap he gets trucked 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mwL9gfkqc6 — Cole’s Cowboys (@ColesCowboys) January 11, 2026

Ironically enough, Diggs was credited with an assisted tackle on the play. That seems generous considering he was the one falling backward.

Trevon Diggs' future with Green Bay could be in doubt

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs exchange jerseys. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Packers claimed Diggs on waivers after the Cowboys released him, meaning he's under contract through the 2028 season. He's also carrying a massive cap hit in each season.

MORE: New Cowboys mock draft double-dips with two impact linebackers

Diggs enters 2026 with a cap hit of just over $15 million. His salary goes up to $20.5 million in 2027 followed by $21 million in 2028. That's a lot to pay for a player who has been struggling to find his footing since suffering an injury ahead of Week 3 during the 2023 season.

Since he was already released by Dallas, the Packers don't have to worry about his guaranteed money. That means they can cut him and save his entire salary, without incurring any dead cap hit. Unless Diggs is willing to take a paycut, that could put his future in Green Bay in doubt.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings