4 pass rushers who should be on the Cowboys’ radar in 2026 NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys faced several issues on defense this season, and they hope that finding a new defensive coordinator will help them get back on track.

While that's a great starting point, they also need more talent. They're especially thin at cornerback and have to find more depth at that position. They're even worse off on the edge, which should be a focal point this offseason.

Dallas will likely use one of their two first-round picks on a pass rusher, but could also look to free agency for more depth. Here's a look at four players scheduled to hit the open market who the Cowboys should consider.

Azeez Ojulari

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Azeez Ojulari reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This would be the ultimate roll of the dice given his injury history, but the Cowboys could kick the tires on Azeez Ojulari. The former New York Giants second-round pick missed significant time in three of four seasons with New York, but still showed promise with 22 sacks in 46 games.

He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but played in just three games before a hamstring injury sent him to the IR. The potential is there and he could be a bargain signing given his injury history, but the Cowboys might be desperate enough for pass rush help to consider it on an incentive-laden deal.

Boye Mafe

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Selected in Round 2 out of Minnesota, Boye Mafe was on track for stardom. He recorded nine sacks in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks, but saw the number decline over the past two seasons.

In 2025, Mafe had just two sacks, but also had his fewest snap count since his rookie campaign. The 6-foot-4, 261-pounder might be ready for a fresh start and would offer Dallas a well-rounded player who can defend the run and rush the passer.

Odafe Oweh

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh celebrates with fans after the game against the Miami Dolphins. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If Dallas is willing to pay more in free agency for an impact player, they could look at Odafe Oweh. Originally a first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens, Oweh was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers during the season and helped their pass rush improve instantly, recording 7.5 sacks in 12 games.

In five seasons, Oweh has 176 tackles and 30.5 sacks. He's far better against the pass than the run, but he's not a liability in that department either. Adding him could free Dallas up in the first round to target other pressing concerns.

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates a sack against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best free agent pass rusher in the 2026 class is Trey Hendrickson, who should be on the Cowboys' radar. Hendrickson would make an immediate impact, although he wouldn't be a long-term solution at 31 years old. For a team with hopes of becoming a contender, the age shouldn't matter since their window will be limited.

Hendrickson missed 10 games in 2025, but had 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 17.5 again in 2024, which led the league. In nine seasons, he has 81 sacks and would give the Cowboys a potentially elite line if added.

