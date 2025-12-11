3 key matchups as Dallas Cowboys face Minnesota Vikings in Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys look to get back in the win column this weekend as they return to AT&T Stadium to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

It's their fourth meeting with an NFC North franchise, and they've had tough luck against the division. Dallas lost to the Detroit Lions last week, meaning they're now 0-2-1 against the North.

MORE: Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy shares the mindset that powered his Week 14 breakout

Now, they not only look for their first win against this division, but the Cowboys are also trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. To ensure they pull this one out, they need to win these three key matchups.

Nate Thomas vs. Dallas Turner

Minnesota Vikings EDGE Dallas Turner reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton isn't likely to return in Week 15, which means Nate Thomas will again get the start. The second-year pro has impressed the coaching staff with his play, but he's still developing and has had issues in pass protection.

Minnesota doesn't have any elite pass rushers, but second-year linebacker Dallas Turner has been able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His speed off the edge could be an issue for Thomas, making this a key matchup.

George Pickens/CeeDee Lamb vs. Isaiah Rodgers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Minnesota has been one of the top pass defenses in the NFL, thanks in large part to Isaiah Rodgers. He's proven to be one of the biggest steals in free agency, leading this talented secondary.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's first Cowboys season hinges on playoffs despite progress

Against Dallas, Rodgers will wind up facing off against both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Cowboys can't shy away from this, meaning the way these wideout perform against Rodgers will be another huge matchup to watch.

Dallas secondary vs. Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson hasn't had his typical season, and the last two weeks have been especially frustrating for him. Over those two games, Jefferson has just four receptions for 15 yards.

This week, he's going to have a chance to get back on track against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Dallas isn't likely to hold him to two catches, but they have to keep him from exploding. The Cowboys don't have anyone specifically following wide receivers during games, so that means DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., and everyone else in the secondary have to be ready to perform against Jefferson.

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

NFC East power rankings: Eagles’ free fall gives Cowboys renewed hope

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

New Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands son of Super Bowl champ, Trevon Diggs replacement

'Excited' Jerry Jones discusses Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes