Cowboy Roundup: 3 players on offseason roster bubble, Unleash Overshown

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's almost time to turn the page to another week, but first, there is a crucial Monday Night Football showdown to wrap up Week 14 of the regular season that could dictate how the remainder of Dallas' year goes.

The Cowboys still have an outside shot at reaching the NFL Playoffs by overtaking the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, and Philly faces a tough test on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Chargers pull through for Dallas, the Cowboys be just 1.5 games out of first place with four games to go.

Dallas will still have to take care of its own business and win out down the stretch, but the team has a favorable schedule over the final month.

While we wait to see what the next week brings, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed.

3 players on offseason roster bubble

The Dallas Cowboys will have to make some difficult roster decisions during the offseason, with the team having several contracts to address, including star receiver George Pickens.

With the team's season in the balance, InsideTheStar.com took a look at three players who could find themselves on the outs. From All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin to starting right tackle Terence Steele, there could be some new players with key roles moving forward.

Unleash DeMarvion Overshown

While DeMarvion Overshown is returning from a serious injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season, he has yet to get unleashed by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Since returning to the field in November, Overshown has rushed the passer just twice.

When Zimmer realized what a weapon Overshown was as a blitzer, he blitzed him 51 times in 2024.



D Mo had 5 sacks, 8 TFL, 5 QB hits, 20 pressures.



In 2025 DMo has only blitzed TWICE (per PFR) since returning, 4 games.



0 sacks, 1 TFL, 0 QB hits, 0 pressures.



Dallas will need to rethink it's defensive strategy in 2025 in order to maximize the team's talent.

