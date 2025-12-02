Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb excited for 'boxing match' with Lions' secondary

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off Week 14 of the NFL season in primetime, with a Thursday Night Football clash on the road against the Detroit Lions. It is the team's third Thursday game of the season.

On Christmas Day, Dallas will become the first team in league history to play four Thursday games in a single season. But while history will be made on Christmas, the Cowboys' season will be make-or-break on Thursday night at Ford Field.

The Cowboys are in the middle of a late-season push, and their best shot at reaching the postseason is by winning the final five games. It will start in Detroit, and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is ready for the challenge ahead.

MORE: Dak Prescott’s Week 13 masterclass leads to strong review in recent report card



When speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Lamb opened up about his matchup with the Lions' defense, and said he is preparing for a "boxing match," but a fight he's ready for.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I know their DBs like to play hands-on, they run a lot of man, and they want to be in your face," Lamb told the media. "You know what's going on. It's just about how you prepare for it. It's almost like a boxing match.

"I find it fun; that's what football is. Sometimes the refs let you play, sometimes they won't. We'll see how it goes. But as far as the physicality of the game, I know what's going to happen."

While Lamb is looking forward to the matchup, the Lions' secondary will have its hands full with Lamb and George Pickens across the line of scrimmage. The challenge for Detroit got even more difficult with the news that star cornerback Terrion Arnold has been placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

We'll see how everything goes on Thursday night, but one thing is for sure: CeeDee is ready.

MORE: George Pickens' epic Thanksgiving celebration was inspired by Cowboys legend



CeeDee Lamb back on track

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates with a turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After struggling with drops against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb bounced back in a big way in Dallas' Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamb hauled in seven catches on nine targets for 112 yards and one touchdown.

As he prepares to take on a wounded Lions secondary, Lamb spoke out about what it means to be back on track ahead of a crucial stretch of the season.

“It feels good, man. Just overall, getting back on the right track. I feel like it’s a momentum thing. As a receiver, I feel like everything is confidence-based," Lamb said. "I wouldn’t say I lost any confidence, it was just more so getting in my own head. And I feel like you can’t really do that in this position, especially with as many games as we have coming up, or a short week, or different situations.

"You can’t really let what happened last game, good or bad, reflect on what’s going to happen in this one.”

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie