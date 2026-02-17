We are less than a month away from the start of NFL free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys could be one of the more active teams.

They're currently $31 million over the cap, but Jerry Jones has been adamant that they could "bust the budget" this offseason. Dallas can restructure their biggest contracts to free up enough space to do just about anything they want to this offseason.

That said, Greg Auman of FOX Sports makes four predictions for the Cowboys in free agency, which could be enough to get them back into the playoff picture.

Free agent additions: Asante Samuel Jr., Devin Bush

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auman predicts the Cowboys will sign two defenders from the AFC North, taking linebacker Devin Bush from the Cleveland Browns and Asante Samuel Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Asante Samuel is an intriguing prospect who returned in 2025 following a serious injury. He was a promising player early in his career, and as Auman says, he had most of his success with new Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley.

"Samuel, 26, is a tempting reclamation project, limited to 10 games over the last two seasons due to a shoulder injury, but a late-season cameo with the Steelers showed promise," Auman wrote.

"Samuel once had three interceptions in one playoff game against the Jaguars, and his first three years in the league netted six interceptions and consistent play. Could he land with the Cowboys and his old Chargers position coach, Derrick Ansley?"

Bush, the former 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, had a breakout season with the Browns and could be in high-demand this offseason.

"Bush, 27, found himself this past year in Cleveland, filling up the stat sheet with 125 tackles, three picks (two returned for touchdowns), two sacks and two forced fumbles," Auman wrote.

Re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, Tag George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Auman believes the Cowboys will keep two of their biggest free agents. He has them re-signing Jadeveon Clowney, who led the team with 8.5 sacks last season. He's eager to sign earlier this offseason so he can make a bigger impact.

Ideally, the Cowboys would work out a long-term deal with George Pickens but Auman thinks the franchise tag is going to be the end result this offseason.

