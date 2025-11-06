Logan Wilson's Cowboys jersey number belonged to legendary fan favorite
The Dallas Cowboys will have some notable new faces on their defense once they come out of the bye week and face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
While defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is the headliner after the trade with the New York Jets, the Cowboys also turned some heads by acquiring Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.
Wilson fixes to be a pivotal piece of Dallas' moving forward, but the expectations from fans may have just gone up a bit after the announcement of his Cowboys jersey number.
Wilson will continue to wear No. 55 after doing so with the Bengals, but the number certainly holds some recent importance. The jersey number belonged to former Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, a one-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2023 due to multiple neck injuries.
Other Recent Cowboys to Wear No. 55
Former fourth-round defensive end Carl Lawson wore No. 55 in 15 games with Dallas season while Cowboys undrafted linebacker Justin Barron also wore the number during the preseason before being waived and signed to the practice squad.
But before them, the No. 55 belonged to Vander Esch, who made a name for himself during his six seasons in Dallas as the "Wolf Hunter." Cowboys Ring of Honor member and Super Bowl champion Lee Roy Jordan also wore the number during his career in the 1960s and '70s.
If not for injuries, it's possible Vander Esch could still be playing with the Cowboys. Dallas selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and despite his early retirement, "LVE" made his impact felt.
In six seasons with the Cowboys, Vander Esch started 76 of 70 games (including playoffs) while posting 516 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 15 pass breakups, three interceptions and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
