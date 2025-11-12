Cowboys rookie named breakout candidate for second half of 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys had a well-timed Week 10 bye, which allowed them to take a break at the halfway point in the season.
Through nine games, they’ve had their share of struggles, owning a 3-5-1 record. Their hope is that a couple of moves at the trade deadline and a return to health for DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel Jr. will help them find more success in the second-half of the season.
While all of that will help, the Cowboys still need more on defense. According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku is the one to watch. Knox chose Ezeiruaku as their second-half breakout candidate for Dallas.
”Rookie pass-rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku has already made an impact for the Dallas Cowboys. He has two sacks and 10 quarterback pressures,” Knox wrote.
“The Boston College product has had both sacks, three QB hits and three tackles for loss over his last three games, and his production could continue rising over the second half of the season. Dallas added Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, and he should create regular one-on-one opportunities for the guys playing next to him.”
Donovan Ezeiruaku is already on the verge of a breakout
Knox selected one player for all 32 teams, and Ezeiruaku’s selection might have been one of the easiest choices.
The rookie has come on strong, with two sacks over the past three games. He’s been generating pressure all season, but is now getting home and taking down the quarterback.
As Knox points out, the Cowboys’ addition of Quinnen Williams could make life even easier for the rookie. Williams is a game-changer who commands double-teams, which will take some of the focus away from Ezeiruaku, allowing him to be truly unleashed.
