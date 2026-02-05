Bengals Pro Bowl Duo Shows Respect to Pair of Dallas Cowboys Stars

The Dallas Cowboys formed one of the most prolific offensive duos in the league ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Dallas elected to gamble on the ultra-talented but inconsistent George Pickens, acquiring the fourth-year wide receiver from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys paired Pickens alongside All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, leading to some exciting results.

Pickens and Lamb combined for 11 games of 100+ receiving yards. The Cowboys were one of four teams to have two players record 1,000+ yards through the air. Pickens, in particular, had a year to remember, finishing top-5 in the league in receiving.

Moving into the offseason, Dallas has to find a way to keep Pickens with the franchise. Regardless, that isn't stopping two of the Cowboys' glowing stars from earning some well-deserved respect.

Bengals Duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Praise George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Over the last five years, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have established themselves as one of the top one-two punches in the NFL while starring for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards every year since the Bengals drafted him in 2021. Meanwhile, Higgins posted a career-high 11 touchdown catches this past season.

The two still believe they are the top duo in the league. At the same time, Chase and Higgins did show some respect to Lamb and Pickens.

"I like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. I like that," Higgins said on the 'Night Cap' show with Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe. "That's a great duo, you know what I'm saying? That's a great duo."

"That's a good one," Chase added.

As for whether Pickens should stay in Dallas, Higgins sees both sides of the coin.

"I could see both, I could. He got another guy on the other side that the defense got to focus on so that opens him up, kind of like how we go," Higgins said. "But at the same time, dude good enough to go take over a team."

Chase views it a little differently. Having a similar talent across the offense just further opens the pathways to success.

"I can agree with that. I don't know. I like that Batman, Robin s--t," Chase said. "I feel like it's just a lot of production coming out of the duo thing than the single-person thing. It's easy to lock your a-- down when you're by yourself."

"I always tell him [Higgins] this s--t when I be playing by myself sometimes. He'll see me coming to the bench, and I'm p----- off and he'll be like 'Bro.' I got to go take me a stroll down the sidelines. He knows how it is," Chase continued. "It gets to a point when it get aggravating when you're by yourself, so that's why I always vouch like 'I need Tee.' Not for me, but it's helping the whole offense. It's opening up the run game, the passing game. Now we can pass the ball every down, and they don't know."

Time will only tell if Pickens and Lamb can match the consistent production that Chase and Higgins brought to the Bengals. The early returns were promising, though.

There's a possibility that year two could be even better, but the Cowboys will have to lock Pickens down first.

