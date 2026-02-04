2 Cowboys Stars Book Intriguing Podcast Interview With Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys were well-represented in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, with an NFL-high eight players participating in the game. When it was all said and done, breakout star wide receiver George Pickens was named the team's Offensive MVP.

With the Pro Bowl Games in the books, Super Bowl 60 Week continues in San Francisco, and two of the team's Pro Bowlers have an interesting booking.

Pickens and fellow star pass catcher CeeDee Lamb are set to appear on the podcast of former Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers before the regular season. Despite a torn ACL, Parsons made the most of his Pro Bowl appearance and was active on his scooter from the sidelines throughout the night.

Up next for Parsons is a sitdown with Pickens and Lamb, which could lead to some interesting conversations that the pass rusher is very familiar with: contract drama.

#Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are scheduled to be guests on Micah Parsons’ Podcast this Friday.



I wonder what they’ll talk about.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/rbHHEi7IT4 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 4, 2026

Pickens is coming off of the best season of his professional career, and is now set to hit the open market in free agency. Parsons had a very public and ugly contract dispute with Jerry Jones, which led to the relationship souring before his trade.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Pickens and Parsons discuss contract negotiations with the team, with the two players sharing the same agent, David Mulugheta.

The Dallas front office has been adamant that they plan to bring Pickens back in 2026, whether it be with the franchise tag or a long-term deal. After the season he put together in 2025, Pickens is deserving of a major payday.

Last season, Pickens hauled in 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns -- which were all career highs. As a result, Pickens was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Pickens and the Cowboys have yet to begin contract negotiations, so it's going to be interesting to see if that's on his mind and how outspoken he will be.

