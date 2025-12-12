Dallas Cowboys to unleash DeMarvion Overshown against Vikings in Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 15 with a crucial showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on the schedule, and the team will need an all-out effort to keep their NFL Playoff hopes alive.

Throughout the season, one of the biggest storylines has been the team's struggles on the defensive side of the ball, but they wil be getting a boost on Sunday night.

Ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer delivered an update that will be music to Cowboys Nation's ears.

According to Coach Schotty, star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will be unleashed for the first time since his return from a devastating knee injury that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer says that Overshown will not have a pitch count when the Cowboys take the field on Sunday Night Football.

"Brian Schottenheimer said Sunday night will be the first time DeMarvion Overshown will play without any limitations," Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News wrote on X. "With the Cowboys playing four games in 18 days, the team wanted to bring him slowly, given how he was coming off knee surgery."

Considering the severity of the injury he suffered last season, it was the right call for Dallas to bring Overshown along slowly, and it will be great to see how he plays without being limited.

Overshown ready to shine

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in the right knee, which he suffered in Week 14 last season in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was eager to get back onto the field, but has been limited as he eases back into the full speed of the game.

Before his injury last season, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. Let's hope he can return to that form when he gets a full set of reps under his belt.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

