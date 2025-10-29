Cowboys' Trey Hendrickson trade rumors persist ahead of NFL deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of help on the defensive side of the ball, and help is on the way. In the past couple of weeks, the team has opened practice windows for players like rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, promising rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, and NFL preseason star Perrion Winfrey.
There has also been a popular belief that the team could consider swinging a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which is rapidly approaching on Tuesday, November 4.
Dallas has been linked to Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks in 2024, but there have been conflicting reports on whether the team would actually part ways with him.
After Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the New York Jets, Hendrickson could be back on the trade block. In fact, Hendrickson is listed as day-to-day with a reported hip issue. Players popping up on the injury report and being inactive before a potential trade is not an uncommon practice.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys remain interested in landing the 31-year-old pass rusher.
"Up to this point, the Bengals have rebuffed trade inquiries, and sources have maintained that Cincinnati has no plans to trade Hendrickson right now," Fowler wrote.
"The Cowboys and 49ers are among the interested teams, though San Francisco made a move for a pass rusher Tuesday night."
There is no telling whether the team will actually get aggressive in the next few days as the deadline nears, but making another call and making it known that the interest is there would be a wise move from the front office if it is serious about making improvements for the final stretch of the season.
Pay for Trey?
If the price for Hendrickson is a second-round pick, it's a no-brainer for Dallas to make an offer. In fact, to up the ante, the Cowboys could use the first-round pick they received in the Micah Parsons trade, which will likely be very late in Round 1, to raise the offer.
The issue will come down to whether the Cowboys will want to pay for Hendrickson, who is in a contract year, in the offseason. Dallas already has to make some choices with star players like George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey, so do they want to add another big deal to the payroll?
Hendrickson would be worth it, and he comes at a more affordable price than Parsons.
This season, Hendrickson has four sacks and a forced fumble through seven games. In each of the previous two seasons, he recorded 17.5 sacks. This season, Dallas' current sack leader is James Houston with 3.5, while the team has totaled only 15.
