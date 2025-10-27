Brian Schottenheimer vows changes will be made after Cowboys' ugly performance
In just one week, the Dallas Cowboys went from a team ready to make the leap to a team that doesn't have what it takes.
The team's Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos proved that when the offense can't be on their A game, this team doesn't stand a chance.
With each passing week, fans wonder if the team will make a change with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. But time and time again, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has gone to bat for his leader of the defense.
However, Schottenheimer didn't shy away from talking about the changes that need to be made after the Week 8 loss.
“There will be changes. No one is pleased. No one is happy with the way we played yesterday. It’s not acceptable. The standard was not met,” Schottenheimer told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
It has been a talking point since the first week of the season. The Cowboys could actually be a Super Bowl contender if the defense could be just a middle-of-the-road unit. Instead, they continue to rank near the bottom of every defensive category.
On Sunday, the Cowboys' defense gave up 426 total yards to the Broncos, as well as allowing the Broncos to put up 44 points.
Realistic Changes
Saying changes need to be made at this point in the season is the most obvious statement for Schottenheimer to say.
Words are no longer going to be good enough. The fanbase, as well as the front office, will need to see some action from the players and coaching staff.
Schottenheimer wasn't the typical hire the Cowboys make. For some, Schottenheimer's hiring felt more like a gamble for Jerry Jones than anything he had done in the last decade.
Now the first-year head coach has some major decisions to make, and it starts with the future of his defense.
