Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium in Week 9 of the NFL season, with a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football. Here is what the oddsmakers have to say.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Kevin Strong
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Kevin Strong / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Week 8 of the NFL season did not go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. The team marched into Mile Migh with momentum behind them, but left with tails between their legs after a dreadful all-around performance.

When the final whistle blew, the Cowboys suffered an embarrassing 44-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.

But you have to have a short memory in the NFL, so it's onto Week 9 where the team will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN BET, the Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite at home over the visiting Cardinals, while the over/under is set for a whopping 54.5 total points. It looks like Vegas doesn't have faith in either defense, and understandably so.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The moneyline has Dallas as a -150 favorite, while Arizona is a +130 dog.

That means you would have to wager $150 on the Cowboys to net a $100 return, while a $100 bet on the Cardinals would win you $130.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Monday night's game can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Cardinals, Week 9 betting odds & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 54.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Cowboys -150, Cardinals +130

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

