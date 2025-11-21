Philadelphia school prepares for Cowboys-Eagles showdown in a bizarre way
The City of Brotherly Love is showing nothing but disdain for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the Week 12 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, as that love clearly doesn't extend to their top NFC East rival.
A video making the rounds on social media shows a news story from Philly where kids in an elementary school are showing support for their team.
They're doing so by donning boxing gloves and hitting punching bags that have the faces of Cowboys' players on the bags.
In the video, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and KaVontae Turpin are all seen taking punches from the children. It's an act that screams 'Philly,' but also highlights the strong disdain these two franchises have for one another.
Cowboys look to get revenge for Week 1 loss against Eagles
Philadelphia won the Super Bowl following the 2024 season, which meant they would be in the opening game on Thursday night in Week 1. Their opponent was Dallas, who had a shot to prove themselves as worthy contenders.
Dallas started slow, but they were able to make it close following a long weather delay. They even had a shot to pull out the win late in the game. Unfortunately, a fourth-down pass from Prescott to Lamb fell incomplete when Lamb uncharacteristically dropped the ball on a clutch play.
That sealed the 24-20 win for the Eagles, who are tied for first place in the NFC.
Now, the Cowboys can get a measure of revenge by knocking off the Eagles this weekend. That would also go a long way toward helping them keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
The good news for Dallas is that Prescott hasn't lost at home to an NFC East rival since 2017, so there's at least one good reason to believe they can get the job done.
