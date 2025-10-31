DeMarvion Overshown's practice injury officially diagnosed, Stephen Jones reveals
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is nearing his return to the field, with the breakout star expected to return following the team's bye week. Overshown is projected to return to the lineup in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Earlier this month, Overshown's 21-day practice window was activated after beginning the season on injured reserve, and he has been making strong progress for his season debut.
This week, however, there was a bit of an injury scare when Overshown left the practice field with trainers by his side. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that it was a minor issue and there was no reason for concern.
MORE: Cowboys' injury report adds starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
On Friday, the team revealed Overshown's official diagnosis. According to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan, Overshown "dislocated the top part of his thumb."
The team dodged a bullet.
If Overshown is able to make his return in Week 11 against the Raiders, his season debut will fall on November 17 under the bright Monday Night Football lights, less than one year since suffering his devastating injury in December 2024.
MORE: Jerry Jones deflects criticism of viral comments ignoring Cowboys' defensive woes
Cowboys' rising star
DeMarvion Overshown's rookie season in 2023 served as a "redshirt" year after suffering a torn ACL in the second preseason game. During his sophomore campaign, Overshown was a rising star for the Cowboys' defense.
Unfortunately, Overshown suffered another devastating injury in Week 14 of the 2024 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL.
Overshown vowed to return to the field in time for a blockbuster showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, but it looks like he is ahead of schedule.
Before his injury last season, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. If he can return to his pre-injury form, Overshown will immediately provide a boost to the Cowboys' defense.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries