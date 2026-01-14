Cowboys named top landing spot for versatile running back in free agency

For the second-year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are entering the offseason with a running back set for free agency following a breakout campaign.

In 2024, Rico Dowdle ran for 1,079 yards before hitting the open market. He joined the Carolina Panthers while the Cowboys turned to Javonte Williams in free agency.

Williams proved to be a great replacement, racking up career highs in rushing yardage (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11), and average yards per attempt (4.8). Like Dowdle the year prior, Williams is also set for free agency, and the Cowboys might not be able to bring him back.

Should that be the case, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay believes they should go after Travis Etienne in free agency. While Etienne would cost quite a bit more than Williams did in 2025, Kay says he would be an excellent fit with Brian Schottenheimer's offense and could elevate the Dallas rushing attack.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. walks off the field after losing to the Bills in the NFL playoffs. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Etienne projects to be a strong fit in head coach Brian Schottenheimer's scheme as well. Despite eschewing the chance to spend big bucks or use premium draft picks on running backs, Dallas still ranked inside the top-10 in rushing offense in 2025 and coaxed a career year from Williams—a player who was largely written off after averaging a dismal 3.6 yards per rushing attempt during his final two seasons with the Denver Broncos," Kay wrote.

"Upgrading to a more talented, versatile back like Etienne could elevate Dallas to the very top of the league in rushing, taking pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott to shoulder the offensive load in 2026."

Travis Etienne would bring a whole new dynamic to the Dallas offense

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. runs while throwing an arm up on Tennessee Titans CB Micah Robinson. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As good as Williams was in 2025, he didn't give Dallas much as a receiver. While he was outstanding in pass protection, Williams had just 3.9 yards per catch, finishing with 137 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Etienne would give the offense a more versatile weapon in this regard. This season, he averaged 8.1 yards per reception, finishing with 292 yards and six touchdowns on 36 receptions.

It would all come down to what Dallas was comfortable spending, but there's no denying the offense would level up with Etienne in the backfield.

