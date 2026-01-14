Cowboys explore unexpected defensive coordinator option from rival franchise

The search for a new defensive coordinator has been an interesting one for the Dallas Cowboys.

Their past couple of hires seemed to happen quickly, with the team focused on just a couple of options. They also zeroed in on former head coaches, with their previous five defensive coordinators having head coach experience.

Perhaps they realized this method wasn't the right approach because they changed it up in 2026. After firing Matt Eberflus, Dallas has been looking at coaches from all around the league, and just requested permission to speak with an unexpected name.

The Cowboys want to interview Charlie Bullen, who was the interim defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Bullen, who was previously the linebackers coach, took over for Shane Bowen after he was fired during the season.

Bullen was in just his second season with the Giants when he took over as the defensive coordinator. He's still technically under contract, which is why Dallas had to ask permission for an interview, but there's plenty of uncertainty in New York.

This interview could be beneficial, even if Bullen isn't selected

The Giants have yet to replace Brian Daboll, who was fired with seven games remaining on the schedule. Bowen has no guarantee that he will stick around with a new coach. That means an interview could help him, even if he doesn't get the coordinator job.

Dallas has met with a wide range of coaches, and that could help them as they piece a staff together. Once they select their new defensive coordinator, they have to make decisions on their position coaches. Getting to know candidates such as Bullen now, could help them work through candidates for any new roles.

In addition to his role as a linebackers coach, Bullen worked for the Miami Dolphins as a defensive line coach and the Arizona Cardinals as a linebacker coach. He's worked in 3-4 systems, working with pass-rushing linebackers for much of his career.

