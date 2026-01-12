NFL insider floats drastic Cowboys front office move involving team legend

The Dallas Cowboys will be making several changes during the NFL offseason as the team aims to bounce back from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

It all starts with a change at defensive coordinator after firing Matt Eberflus. It will continue into free agency and the NFL draft as the team looks to revamp its roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas will also have to make some decisions with some of the team's high-profile pending free agents, including George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Brandon Aubrey.

MORE: Which Cowboys free agents are worth keeping & which should walk?

But there is another move that could take the team to the next level, according to NFL insider Jeff Darlington. Darlington floated the idea that the team should make a front office change by bringing in Hall of Fame quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman holds the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Aikman was reportedly "heavily involved" in the Miami Dolphins' search for a new general manager. The team ultimately hired Jon-Eric Sullivan, who previously served as the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Green Bay Packers. Aikman will stay in his advisory role with the Dolphins as the team searches for its next head coach.

Darlington spoke highly about Aikman's involvement in the process for Miami, and floated the idea that the "Cowboys should just put him in charge."

MORE: Cowboys plan more defensive coordinator interviews for Week 2 of search

GM Troy Aikman?

NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Darlington and Aikman are currently colleagues at ESPN, where Aikman works from the booth on Monday Night Football. The Hall of Famer has a great reputation around the league and is well-respected, which is reflected by the way insiders have been speaking about him.

" I've been told many times how he was incredibly involved, incredibly thoughtful and completely committed to the Dolphins' GM search," Darlington wrote on X.

MORE: Cowboys stand alone in NFL history with embarrassing Wild Card Weekend stat

"I hope he stays at ESPN forever, but if he ever does something else... Man, the Cowboys should just put him in charge."

It's a great idea and something fun for Cowboys Nation to discuss, but there is one thing standing in the way: Jerry Jones. Jones isn't going to fire himself as general manager, mainly because his ego wouldn't allow him to step to the side, even if he has respect for Aikman.

FOX Sports' Troy Aikman, Los Angeles Chargers vice chairman Michael Spanos, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A change in the front office is something the fan base has been calling for and bringing in Aikman would bring some buzz, but it unfortunately seems like a pipe dream. The Cowboys have become a family business, which, unfortunately, means if Jerry Jones steps aside it would be for no one other his son, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.

But a fan can dream, right?

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings