Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott's amazing Christmas gesture, Building a brotherhood

Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to Christmas Eve and are just one game away from the team's return to the field for its penultimate game of the season.

The team's NFL playoff hopes were put to rest last weekend, but that's no reason to dampen the holiday spirit as we gear up for two divisional showdowns to wrap up the 2025-26 campaign.

Over the next two weeks, there are several things for the front office to evaluate, from players to coaches, who may be sent packing in the offseason.

Not only are players competing for pride over the next two weeks, but also their jobs, so buckle up for what could be two unexpectedly tense games, especially since they're against NFC East rivals.

While we gear up for the holiday and Thursday afternoon's game, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.

Dak Prescott's amazing Christmas gesture

.@dak gets his teammates together each year to give Christmas bonuses to well-deserving @dallascowboys staff 💙



New episode of Hard Knocks In Season with the NFC East airs tonight at 9pm ET on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/ArWcw1z3i9 — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2025

Dak Prescott pulled his teammates together to build up a pot of money so they could give the Cowboys staff, who may not always get their flowers, some Christmas bonuses.

“All of our money goes in that pot,” Prescott said. “Give more to the guys that work with you, the guy that’s snapping the ball for the O-line, the guy that’s holding the dummies for the D-line, the guys that take care of your equipment or they clean your locker. That’s an opportunity to give them more.”

It's an incredible tradition that shows why Prescott is so beloved within the franchise, because he's willing to go above and beyond both on and off the field.

Building the brotherhood

The Dallas Morning News took a look at some of the biggest takeaways from Episode 4 of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, and one of the highlights was an inside look at "Turp Time." It's a way for players to share their love for each other, which is exactly what head coach Brian Schottenheimer hoped for when he began his tenure, talking about building a family atmosphere.

“Turp time is just a moment for us to relish the brotherhood that we take a lot of pride in,” Prescott said. “We all just get to break and go around and just tell the man next to you that you love him. It’s awesome to see, and just that feel.”

