Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott speaks on emotional return to practice
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to gear up for a long weekend while we wait for the Cowboys to return to the field on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It will be our first look at the revamped roster, with the NFL trade deadline additions joining the team. We will also get to see DeMavrion Overshown return, so the defense will have a completely different look.
While we wait to see what goes down in the coming days, let's take a spin around the web to see what news and headlines are making waves online and across social media.
Dak Prescott speaks on emotional return to practice
The Cowboys returned to practice for the first time since Marshawn Kneeland's passing, and Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the emotional return to the field.
“It was great. (Brian Schottenheimer) said it earlier in the week, some guys are going to get on the field and it’s going to hurt. And some guys are going to get out there and it’s going to be the best medicine for them," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“Having dealt with a loss, that is the best medicine for me. Getting back out there, handing the ball off and sprinting an extra 10 yards, and making sure I’m doing it hard. Marshawn went through my mind a few times. I just counted that with running harder after a play or trying to do something to better this team and to show that. It felt good. It was a great practice. Good energy. Beautiful weather. We’re not forgetting, but we’re moving forward and carrying on the light.”
Revamping the D
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the Cowboys can bounce back following the Week 10 bye week.
"Despite long odds — just 5.3% to make the playoffs and 0.4% to reach the Super Bowl — the Cowboys still have a chance to rewrite the second half of their season. The return of DeMarvion Overshown, the acquisition of Logan Wilson, the late addition of Quinnen Williams, and the debut of rookie corner Shavon Revel Jr. give Dallas a defensive foundation it simply did not have in September or October."
