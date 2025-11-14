Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott speaks on emotional return to practice

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, November 14.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sets the play at the line against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sets the play at the line against the Arizona Cardinals. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to gear up for a long weekend while we wait for the Cowboys to return to the field on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It will be our first look at the revamped roster, with the NFL trade deadline additions joining the team. We will also get to see DeMavrion Overshown return, so the defense will have a completely different look.

While we wait to see what goes down in the coming days, let's take a spin around the web to see what news and headlines are making waves online and across social media.

MORE: Latest Cowboys injury report signals major defensive boost

Dak Prescott speaks on emotional return to practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys returned to practice for the first time since Marshawn Kneeland's passing, and Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the emotional return to the field.

“It was great. (Brian Schottenheimer) said it earlier in the week, some guys are going to get on the field and it’s going to hurt. And some guys are going to get out there and it’s going to be the best medicine for them," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Having dealt with a loss, that is the best medicine for me. Getting back out there, handing the ball off and sprinting an extra 10 yards, and making sure I’m doing it hard. Marshawn went through my mind a few times. I just counted that with running harder after a play or trying to do something to better this team and to show that. It felt good. It was a great practice. Good energy. Beautiful weather. We’re not forgetting, but we’re moving forward and carrying on the light.”

Revamping the D

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the Cowboys can bounce back following the Week 10 bye week.

"Despite long odds — just 5.3% to make the playoffs and 0.4% to reach the Super Bowl — the Cowboys still have a chance to rewrite the second half of their season. The return of DeMarvion Overshown, the acquisition of Logan Wilson, the late addition of Quinnen Williams, and the debut of rookie corner Shavon Revel Jr. give Dallas a defensive foundation it simply did not have in September or October."

