Dak Prescott's fiancée devastated by Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland's shocking death
The Dallas Cowboys were struck with tragedy on Thursday morning with news that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically died at age 24. The team shared the shocking news on social media, and an outpouring of love and support followed.
Kneeland's cause of death was revealed by the Frisco Police Department. It was deemed an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Many of Kneeland's Cowboys teammates shared their heartbroken reactions to the news on social media. Another person who shared their reaction to the "devastating" news was Sarah Jane Ramos, the fiancée of Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott is one of the most outspoken players in the NFL who speaks on the importance of mental health. Prescott has been open about his own struggles with mental health following the death of his brother Jace, who took his own life in April 2020, and the Dallas star created his "Faith Fight Finish" foundation to support mental health initiatives.
Sarah Jane called on everyone to share their support and lift each other following the news of Kneeland's tragic death.
"Devastating," she wrote on Instagram Stories while sharing the Cowboys' official statement. "Please life this family and community up with love and prayers. Rest in Peace, Marshawn."
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team's statement read. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, Kneeland made an impact play for the Cowboys by recovering a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. It was the first touchdown of his career.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
