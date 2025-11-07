Cowboys Country

NFL pays tribute to Marshawn Kneeland before Raiders-Broncos TNF game

The NFL world came together to mourn the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland ahead of Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

Josh Sanchez

Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine
Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The NFL world was rocked by the news of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passing away on Thursday morning. Kneeland was just 24 years old.

Heart-breaking details have emerged of the moments leading up to Kneeland's passing, with authorities investigating the death as a suspected suicide due to a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Since news of Kneeland's death went public, there has been an outpouring of messages from current and former teammates, coaches, and those who knew the standout pass rusher throughout his rise to stardom.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland celebrates recovering a blocked punt a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland celebrates recovering a blocked punt a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are currently on their bye week, but the NFL world made sure to honor Kneeland as it kicked off Week 10 with the Denver Broncos hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

A moment of silence was held for Kneeland at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium before kickoff, while a black and white photo of the former second-round pick was shared on the jumbotron.

Moment of silence

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Denver Broncos join the Dallas Cowboys and the entire NFL community in mourning Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed away this morning," the stadium announcer said.

"As we offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and teammates, please stand and join in a moment of silence to remember the life of Marshawn Kneeland."

Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career. In his two years with Dallas, Kneeland appeared in 18 games and started four. He recorded 26 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown.

In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after playing the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after playing the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.

