NFL pays tribute to Marshawn Kneeland before Raiders-Broncos TNF game
The NFL world was rocked by the news of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passing away on Thursday morning. Kneeland was just 24 years old.
Heart-breaking details have emerged of the moments leading up to Kneeland's passing, with authorities investigating the death as a suspected suicide due to a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MORE: Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with special tribute outside The Star
Since news of Kneeland's death went public, there has been an outpouring of messages from current and former teammates, coaches, and those who knew the standout pass rusher throughout his rise to stardom.
The Cowboys are currently on their bye week, but the NFL world made sure to honor Kneeland as it kicked off Week 10 with the Denver Broncos hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
A moment of silence was held for Kneeland at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium before kickoff, while a black and white photo of the former second-round pick was shared on the jumbotron.
MORE: Cooper Rush calls Brian Schottenheimer right coach for Cowboys after tragedy
Moment of silence
"Ladies and gentlemen, the Denver Broncos join the Dallas Cowboys and the entire NFL community in mourning Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed away this morning," the stadium announcer said.
"As we offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and teammates, please stand and join in a moment of silence to remember the life of Marshawn Kneeland."
MORE: Marshawn Kneeland's agent 'shattered' in heart-wrenching note on Cowboys DE's death
Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career. In his two years with Dallas, Kneeland appeared in 18 games and started four. He recorded 26 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Predicting every Cowboys game in the second half of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland cause of death confirmed by officials
Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with special tribute outside The Star
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries