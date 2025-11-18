Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott makes history, Quinnen Williams' immediate impact
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Actually, make that Happy Victory Monday. The team delivered in a big way under the bright lights of Monday Night Football to end Dallas' two-week hiatus with a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was an emotional night for the Cowboys, but the team was able to use that emotion and come together to deliver strong performances on both sides of the ball.
WATCH: Dak Prescott gives powerful statement after Cowboys' emotional Week 11 win
Not only did the offense return to its early-season output, but the defense was able to finally give the support Dak Prescott and company deserve.
The result was a 33-16 win, and the Cowboys gained momentum entering a Week 12 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.
While we wait to see what the preparations for Week 12 bring, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Dak Prescott makes team history
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense was firing on all cylinders on Monday night, with the star quarterback completing 25-of-33 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
His four-touchdown performance was not only crucial to the team's big win over the Raiders, but it vaulted him ahead of Tony Romo in franchise history.
From Cowboys Public Relations: "Dak Prescott has 41 career games with at least three passing touchdowns, moving past Tony Romo for the most three-touchdown games in franchise history. Prescott has four passing touchdowns tonight, and his 13 games with four-plus touchdown passes are the most in franchise history and tied for the seventh-most in an NFL player's first 10 seasons."
MORE: Raiders have classy tribute for Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland before MNF
Quinnen Williams' immediate impact
The Dallas Cowboys rolled the dice at the NFL trade deadline by trading away a 2026 second-round draft pick and 2027 first-round selection to the New York Jets for star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
There were high hopes for Williams in his Cowboys debut on Monday night, and he exceeded expectations.
Williams recorded four tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for a loss, and five quarterback hits on the night. However, his impact was even stronger, according to PFF.
- 1.5 sacks
- 7 total pressures
- 21.4% pass rush win rate
Those numbers made Jerry Jones a very happy man, so let's see if Williams can continue performing at a high level and help spark a defensive rebirth in Dallas.
