Cowboys' Aaron Whitecotton 'excited' for reunion with Quinnen Williams
No one can say the Dallas Cowboys didn't attempt to move the needle before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
The front office made two moves in hopes of bolstering the defense. The first was bringing in linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. In the last move of the day, the team made a move for former New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Williams is one of the best to play his position. In his seven seasons with the Jets, Williams earned three Pro Bowl selections, as well as an All-Pro selection in 2022.
Williams comes to Dallas with a familiar face already on the sidelines. Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton spent time with Williams in New York. Whitecotton was the defensive line coach for the Jets from 2021 to 2024. Those years also happened to be when Williams earned all his Pro Bowl selections and his All-Pro season.
On Wednesday, Whitecotton was asked about his reunion with Williams. Whitecotton had nothing but high praise for the former first-round pick.
"I’m excited. Obviously we have a history together. It was a good history. He’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal player. He’s a hard worker. I was telling Coach, he’s probably the most humble and hard-working top pick I’ve ever been around. He just comes to work every day with a hard hat mentality," Whitecotton told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Love it or hate it, this deal made the Cowboys' defensive line even better. This past week, the defensive line looked really strong against the Arizona Cardinals.
Now, they are adding another weapon to the mix.
It also helps to know that Williams' most dominant years were with Whitecotton as his head coach. This may be a matter match then some in the media are grading it to be.
