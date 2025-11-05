Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 Odds after NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys were among the most active teams at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, adding two players to bolster their defense. Dallas added linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets.
Given their struggles on defense throughout the first nine weeks of the season, these moves have come as a breath of fresh air for a frustrated fan base. It’s probably also encouraging for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has grown tired of their inability to stop opposing teams.
MORE: NBA champion unloads on Dak Prescott, calls Cowboys superstar ‘a bum’
Of course, the real question is what this does to their chances this season. Let’s answer that by looking at their odds of making the Super Bowl, which paint a bleak picture.
- Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds at Week 10: +12500
The Cowboys have the 10th-best odds in the NFC, which is less than encouraging. That could lead to quite the payoff, since the +12500 odds means every $1 bet on Dallas would return $125 if they pulled off the miraculous feat.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cowboys NFL trade deadline moves made with future in mind
The Cowboys shouldn’t be discouraged by the lack of movement in their Super Bowl odds, since their deadline deals were made with an eye on the future.
MORE: New Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams praises DL coach, thrilled for reunion
Both Williams and Wilson are under contract for two years after this season. Dallas also managed to keep both their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft.
Jerry Jones said before the deadline that they wouldn’t be looking for players on expiring contracts. Instead, they wanted to add talent to help rebuild their roster, which is exactly what they accomplished.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI—
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades
List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know
Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries