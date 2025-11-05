Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 Odds after NFL trade deadline

What do the oddsmakers think of the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl odds after adding two defenders at the NFL trade deadline?

Vince Lombardi trophies on display at Dallas Cowboys training camp at River Ridge Field.
Vince Lombardi trophies on display at Dallas Cowboys training camp at River Ridge Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were among the most active teams at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, adding two players to bolster their defense. Dallas added linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets.

Given their struggles on defense throughout the first nine weeks of the season, these moves have come as a breath of fresh air for a frustrated fan base. It’s probably also encouraging for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has grown tired of their inability to stop opposing teams.

Of course, the real question is what this does to their chances this season. Let’s answer that by looking at their odds of making the Super Bowl, which paint a bleak picture.

The Cowboys have the 10th-best odds in the NFC, which is less than encouraging. That could lead to quite the payoff, since the +12500 odds means every $1 bet on Dallas would return $125 if they pulled off the miraculous feat.

Cowboys NFL trade deadline moves made with future in mind

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson celebrates after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Raiders.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson celebrates after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Raiders. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys shouldn’t be discouraged by the lack of movement in their Super Bowl odds, since their deadline deals were made with an eye on the future.

Both Williams and Wilson are under contract for two years after this season. Dallas also managed to keep both their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

Jerry Jones said before the deadline that they wouldn’t be looking for players on expiring contracts. Instead, they wanted to add talent to help rebuild their roster, which is exactly what they accomplished.

