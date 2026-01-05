Dak Prescott reflects on silver lining from Cowboys' disappointing season

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025-26 campaign came to an unfortunate end on Sunday afternoon, falling to 7-9-1 in the first year of the Brian Schottenheimer regime, missing the NFL playoffs, and watching Dak Prescott miss out on the passing yards title after an incredible individual season.

Dallas can now turn its attention to the offseason and upcoming NFL Draft, where there will be several opportunities to improve the roster, but there's another silver lining for the team.

Following Sunday's disappointing loss to the New York Giants, Prescott spoke to the media and reflected on the lessons learned from the 2025-26 rollercoaster.

While Prescott wishes the team had more overall success, he is "super thankful" to enter the offseason healthy after appearing in all 17 games.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Very thankful," Prescott said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. "When you don't get to play this game, especially when you talk about how much love and joy and peace this game brings me, when it gets taken away, it's tough.

"When you put everything in it to come back and play your best, and feel like you've done that, but you don't get what you want, it's a tough feeling. Just super, super thankful to be walking out of this season healthy."

It's unfortunate to see Prescott's season go to waste, because he did everything he could to carry the team on his back. Unfortunately, the support from the defense was never there.

Prescott finished the season ranking third in the league with 4,552 passing yards, fourth with 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. Hopefully, the team can regroup in the offseason, rebuild a competent defense, and return key contributors like star wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams, who helped the offense reach new heights in his first year with the team.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown with Dak Prescott against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

