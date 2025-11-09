Cowboy Roundup: Bye week observations, Micah Parsons offers helping hand
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys will be on the sideline for NFL Sunday as the team wraps up its bye week, but the team will be mentioned throughout the day as the league honors late defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Over the weekend, it was reported that the NFL sent a memo to every team in the league asking for a moment of silence before kickoff in Kneeland's memory.
MORE: 3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
The moment of silence will be followed by a message urging anyone battling mental health struggles to reach out for help: "If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone."
It will be an emotional day, but it's great to see the league coming together to honor Kneeland while sharing an important and powerful message.
Sunday's action kicks off bright and early with an International Series Game between the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons in Germany, so get your coffee ready for a busy and long day.
While we wait to see what the day brings, let's take a look around the web at some of the headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed.
MORE: Cowboys legend opens up on close relationship with Marshawn Kneeland
Bye Week Observations
The Cowboys' bye week has been an eventful one, with the NFL trade deadline bringing in some reinforcements for the defensive side of the ball. When the team returns to the field, it will have a revamped roster, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
InsideTheStar.com shared some of their bye week observations for the second half of the season.
MORE: Quinnen Williams 'hungry to win' after surprised trade to Dallas Cowboys
"After the front office traded away Micah Parsons earlier in the year, the expectation was that the defense would shift its identity to a more balanced, gap-disciplined unit. With Kenny Clark anchoring the middle, fans hoped the bleeding would stop. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.
"The addition of Quinnen Williams should help immensely, as he’s one of the NFL’s most dominant run defenders and brings a physical edge that’s been sorely missing. Pairing him with Logan Wilson, a proven tackling machine at linebacker, could finally give this unit some stability."
Micah Parsons offers helping hand
Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons is among those coping with the death of Marshawn Kneeland, and the former Cowboys pass rusher is offering to help his former teammate's family with anything they need in any way he can.
"If there’s anything his family needs, I’ll be the first person to help or offer anything I can," Parsons said when speaking to the media on Friday. "Life’s just so short, so we should really just start appreciating a little bit more."
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
Cowboys players, coaches honor Marshawn Kneeland with locker room memorial
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Analyst reveals Cowboys' top remaining need following NFL trade deadline
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries