Quinnen Williams surprised by trade to Cowboys, is 'hungry to win'
When the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons earlier this year, they attempted to make a deal with the New York Jets that would have included defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
New York wasn't willing to make a move at that time, but the Cowboys kept the lines of communication open. Eventually, they struck a deal with the Jets, landing the three-time Pro Bowler at the NFL trade deadline.
Williams met with the Dallas media after his arrival, and admitted he was surprised by the news that he was traded, although, he says he's happy to be a part of this storied organization.
"I definitely was surprised by it," Williams said of the trade news via Tommy Yarish of the team's official website. "It's unbelievable though, to be able to come to an organization with so much history, so much talent on the team, great ownership, a great group of guys in the locker room and a great head coach and the things that their guys are doing here, so I'm super happy to be a part of this."
Quinnen Williams looking forward to more wins in Dallas
Williams also admitted frustration over the losing he endured during his tenure in New York. He said he has nothing but respect for the staff and his former teammates, but is "hungry to win."
"I'm hungry to win, I'm hungry to win. That's the main thing," Williams said. "I'm an ultimate competitor, man. Everything I do is about winning. Everything I do, everything I work, when I wake up I just want to win. That's what kind of forms my ego of I can do anything the coaches ask me to do if it's going to get us a win."
While the Cowboys have had their share of struggles this season, it's nothing compared to what Williams has gone through. Since being selected by New York in the 2019 NFL draft, Williams has not been part of a winning season.
The best finish Williams has enjoyed with New York was a 7-9 campaign during his rookie season. In all, the Jets are 33-75 since the year Williams was drafted. With that record, it's understandable why he believes he will be part of more success in Dallas.
