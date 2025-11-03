Cowboys improve 2026 NFL draft position ahead of Week 9 MNF clash
The Dallas Cowboys had Sunday off while they prepare for the Monday Night Football clash with the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium to cap off Week 9 of the NFL season.
While Dallas was watching from home, the rest of the league played out their final games ahead of the trade deadline and the results were kind to the Cowboys.
Thanks to the Carolina Panthers' stunning upset of the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys' position in the 2026 NFL draft order improved. Dallas' first-round pick that previously belonged to Green Bay has jumped from one of the final three picks in Round 1 to inside the top 25.
Dallas' own first-round pick remains inside of the top 15.
The more value the Cowboys' first-round picks have when draft day rolls around, the bigger splash the team can make to improve its roster with promising young talent.
Of course, Dallas could also send one of those picks ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, so we'll have to see how everything plays out.
If the draft were to be held today, the New Orleans Saints would hold the No. 1 overall pick, while the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets round out the top three.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the Cowboys-Cardinals' Monday Night Football showdown to cap off Week 9 can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 9 games
- New Orleans (1-8)
- Tennessee (1-8)
- New York Jets (1-7)
- Miami (2-7)
- New York Giants (2-7)
- Cleveland (2-6)
- Las Vegas (2-6)
- Arizona (2-5)
- Cincinnati (3-6)
- Washington (3-6)
- Baltimore (3-5)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 3-5)
- Houston (3-5)
- Dallas (3-4-1)
- Minnesota (4-4)
- Carolina (5-4)
- Kansas City (5-4)
- Chicago (5-3)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 5-3)
- Pittsburgh (5-3)
- Detroit (5-3)
- San Francisco (6-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 5-2-1)
- Buffalo (6-2)
- Seattle (6-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-2)
- Denver (7-2)
- Tampa Bay (6-2)
- New England (7-2)
- Philadelphia (6-2)
- Indianapolis (7-2)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
