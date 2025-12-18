Dallas Cowboys DL has opportunity to shine vs Justin Herbert, Chargers' NFL worst OL
The Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Sunday afternoon, welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium for the team's final home game of the year.
Dallas' NFL playoff hopes are on life support, and a loss to Los Angeles would officially end their chances of reaching the postseason.
While the Cowboys' season may be coming to an end, the team's struggling pass rush has the opportunity to end the year on a high note when it faces off against Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offensive line.
Los Angeles has one of the worst offensive line units in the league, and has struggled to protect Herbert throughout the year. In fact, Herbert has been hit and pressured more than any other quarterback this season.
"This season, Justin Herbert has been sacked a career-high 49 times, which is tied for the most in the NFL. He also leads the NFL in QB hits (116) and QB pressures (239) according to NFL Next Gen Stats," Kyle Youmans of the team's official website writes.
"Herbert is only one of two quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes (102), to face over 100 hits this season.
If there was ever an opportunity for the Cowboys' defensive line to step up and bounce back after a string of disappointing games, this is the week for the pass rush to break out. And, even though the chances at reaching the postseason are slim, players need to elevate their game to state their case for a bigger role next season.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, December 21
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 49.5 (Odds via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
