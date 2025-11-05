Cowboys' chances to make playoffs still on life support after trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more active teams before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. However, the moves made by the front office have been raked over the coals by some in the media.
Still, no one can say that Jerry Jones didn't at least try to make his team better. The day before the trade deadline, the Cowboys had one of their worst performances of the season in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams are names that should bring an impact to the field immediately. But is it enough for this team to make a push toward the postseason?
After Monday's loss, the Cowboys dropped to 3-5-1 heading into their bey week. There's a lot of work to be done if they want to be a postseason team. According to SportsLine, the chances of the Cowboys making the postseason are still very slim.
It's Technically A Chance
SportsLine has the Cowboys at an 8.4% chance to make the postseason this season. The NFC has become a very tight contest, but there are a lot of top dogs fighting for those playoff positions at the moment.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it's not a down season for the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a Super Bowl-winning season and still look like one of the top teams in the league.
If the Cowboys plan on making the postseason, it's going to be the old-fashioned way, which is earning it by winning games. But according to these numbers, the Cowboys may need to just pack it in on their postseason dreams.
