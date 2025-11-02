Cowboys could be admitting a massive draft mistake at NFL trade deadline
There's plenty of attention being paid to the Dallas Cowboys as the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaches, and for good reason.
Dallas is 3-4-1, but they have enough talent on offense to make a run at the postseason in the second half of the year. Their defense, however, is one of the worst in the league which could hold them back.
That's why there's an expectation that they could make a move at the deadline to bolster that side of the ball. That said, there's another reason to keep an eye on Dallas.
MORE: Cowboys should consider NFL trade deadline reunion with former leading rusher
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cowboys should be in the mix for just about every available pass rusher. He also says they're likely ready to admit their mistake in the 2023 NFL draft and move on from former first-round pick Mazi Smith.
"The Dallas Cowboys have been in just about every trade article known to man, and this one is no exception. While they might not pull off another blockbuster like when they dealt Micah Parsons at the end of August, they are in the market for a pass rusher, sources say. Arden Key, the Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and the Raiders' Malcolm Koonce are among the edge rushers who could be traded," Rapoport wrote.
"Dallas also appears to be open to trading 2023 first-round DT Mazi Smith, who has only played in five games this season."
MORE: Cowboys reached out about top available LB at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys need to move on from Mazi Smith, regardless of return
Smith hasn't come close to living up to expectations and has just three tackles in his five games this season. He's fallen out of favor with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and has appeared in just 25 percent of the defensive snaps this season.
His performance doesn't warrant a big return on the trade market, with a late-round pick being the most likely return. Still, it's a move that needs to happen.
Dallas has to find someone who can contribute, especially in the run game. That won't happen until they finally move on from Smith and force themselves to find a better option.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news
Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries