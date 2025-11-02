Cowboys should consider NFL trade deadline reunion with former leading rusher
Most of the attention surrounding the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the NFL trade deadline has been on the defensive side of the ball, and rightfully so.
The Cowboys have an elite offense this season, but their defense has been one of the worst in the NFL. That's why they're expected to explore options to shore up their defense to make a second-half run at the playoffs.
That doesn't mean there aren't concerns on offense that should be addressed. This includes running back, which might be easy to overlook considering the way Javonte Williams has played.
Williams has been a pleasant surprise, with 633 yards and eight touchdowns through the first eight games of the season. The problem is that no one behind him has proven capable of producing at a consistent level.
Entering Week 9, Miles Sanders is still second on the team with 117 yards, but he's been on the IR since being injured in Week 4. Rookie Jaydon Blue is the current option at RB2 and he has just 65 yards on 22 attempts.
If Dallas wants to improve behind Williams, they should consider a reunion with their former leading rusher, Tony Pollard, who could be traded by the Tennessee Titans, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"The players the Titans are fielding the most calls on: DE Arden Key, LB Dre’Mont Jones, RB Tony Pollard and DT T’Vondre Sweat." - Russini, The Athletic
Pollard had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns for the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023 before leaving in free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign. He signed a three-year deal worth $21.75 million with the Titans and then ran for 1,079 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the franchise.
This year, he has 424 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per attempt. It's hard to blame that solely on Pollard, considering the issues the Titans have had.
Could the Dallas Cowboys afford a reunion with Tony Pollard?
Pollard's trade value isn't likely to be high, which means the main question for Dallas would be his contract. Would Jerry Jones be willing to take on Pollard's deal after allowing him to walk in 2024?
One thing that could make him more interested is a potential out in the contract after this season. Jones could see this as a potential one-year rental, giving them a back capable of taking over should something happen to Williams.
