Cowboys reached out about top available LB at NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be eyeing some of the top available players on the defensive side of the ball with the NFL trade deadline approaching, and a late-night report has revealed the team has been making calls.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are among the teams to reach out to the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks.
The Bengals sit at 3-5 on the season, and are armed with some star talent on defense that has teams interested. Everyone knows about superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks a year ago, but the Cowboys are reportedly interested in the team's star linebacker.
Schefter reported the Cowboys are among three teams that have reached out about Logan Wilson, who requested a trade in mid-October.
Interestingly enough, Wilson has been ruled doubtful for Cincinnati's Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears, which is common for players whose teams may move at the deadline to avoid any injury.
"Another Cincinnati defensive standout whose name has come up as the deadline approaches is linebacker Logan Wilson, who requested to be traded less than two weeks ago," Schefter wrote.
"Teams that have expressed some interest in Wilson are the Bills, Cowboys, and Colts, sources told ESPN. Wilson also is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears because of a calf injury."
Linebacker is arguably the Cowboys' biggest weakness on the roster, so adding a player of Wilson's caliber could immediately bolster the defense. It may not bring the same splash as a superstar pass rusher, but Wilson fills a bigger, more pressing need.
What Wilson Brings
Since joining the NFL as a third-round 2020 draft pick out of Wyoming, Wilson has played in 76 games with 65 starts. Wilson brings veteran experience and leadership to the field, and has been one of the Bengals' captains for the 2025 season.
Last season, Wilson signed a four-year contract extension with the Bengals, but he missed the final six games of the season due to a knee injury that required surgery.
Despite playing in only 11 games, Wilson totaled 104 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Surpassing 100 tackles in 2024 extended Wilson's streak of 100+ tackles to four consecutive seasons.
Through the first two months of the 2025 campaign, Wilson has recorded 46 tackles, a fumble recovery, and four passes defensed. If the Cowboys could add Wilson to the defense at an affordable price, it should be a no-brainer for the front office.
