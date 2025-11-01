Potential Cowboys target posts cryptic message amid trade deadline rumors
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to the top players available on the defensive side of the ball ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with the team's clear struggles being a major talking point through the first two months of the season.
Dallas has been lighting up the scoreboard to start the year, while the defense has been a liability that undeniably has cost the team some wins.
So, with the team sitting at 3-4-1 entering Week 9, which features a very winnable game less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, it's very possible that the team will be buyers.
MORE: Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
One of the players who has been named a good fit for Dallas on multiple occasions has been New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, a former first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Recently, Johnson has been raising eyebrows with cryptic messages on social media. His latest came on Saturday afternoon as his name continued to get floated in the latest trade rumors.
Johnson shared a popular GIF to portray confusion after his name popped up in a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini. While the Cowboys have been linked to Johnson, it was the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles who were specifically mentioned in Russini's latest report.
Russini also revealed the alleged asking price for Johnson from New York.
"The Eagles need an edge rusher and asked the Jets about Jermaine Johnson. It makes sense, considering former Jets GM Joe Douglas drafted him in New York and is now Philly’s senior personnel director," Russini wrote. "However, New York has held a high asking price of a second-round pick or better."
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' potential NFL trade deadline target gets asking price
Does Jermain Johnson want out?
There was first speculation that Johnson may want out of New York when he shared a cryptic message after a 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where the offense failed to produce.
However, just a week ago, Johnson shared another GIF to say he wasn't going anywhere, so there have been mixed messages on the potential trade front.
Only time will tell what actually happens at the deadline.
Through his first two seasons with the Jets, Johnson totaled 84 total tackles, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. He added seven passes defensed and eight run stuffs.
Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in September of the 2024 season that prematurely ended his year. A fresh start could be exactly what he needs to rejuvenate his career.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Cowboys' injury report adds another starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
Cowboys could catch massive break as Kyler Murray’s status suddenly in doubt
3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys ignore defensive needs for offensive playmaker in new NFL mock draft
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries