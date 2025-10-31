Jerry Jones reveals trade deadline thoughts & Cowboys fans should be terrified
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is just days away. Teams have until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 4 to finalize any deals, and the Dallas Cowboys have been the subject of many rumors leading up to the deadline.
With an elite offense led by Dak Prescott, but a struggling defense, the Cowboys could improve their chances of making a run at the playoffs by adding players capable of improving their defense.
This has led to fans dreaming of a big splash, such as the addition of a pass rusher like Trey Hendrickson. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the line of thinking for team owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
MORE: Cowboys coach gives delusional defense of Jerry Jones following controversial quote
On Friday, Jones said any move they make would be similar to the one they made in 2024, which is when they sent a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
“[Jonathan] Mingo was that type of trade last year … We liked the value in a going forward basis.”
That's a deflating thought for fans, since Mingo gave them just five receptions for 46 yards in 2024. So far in 2025, they're still waiting for Mingo to make his debut following a knee injury suffered in the preseason.
Cowboys fans should be terrified following Jerry Jones' NFL trade deadline comments
The overall thought isn't bad from Jones. Rather than making a trade for a one-year rental, the Cowboys should be looking for value as well as contract length.
The problem is that he's still touting the Mingo trade as if it was a win, which it hasn't been.
MORE: Jerry Jones deflects criticism of viral comments ignoring Cowboys' defensive woes
From the moment the deal was announced, the Cowboys were ridiculed, and rightfully so. They gave up a fourth-round pick for a player who didn't have a big market and the return on investment has been non-existent.
Rather than looking back at this as an opportunity to learn, Jones is still claiming it was the right move while saying he wants to look for similar value this year. If that's the case, fans need to buckle up, because the second half of the season could be very long.
