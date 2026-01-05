Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott perfectly sums up season, DB gives raw thoughts on 2025

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The rollercoaster ride of a season has officially come to an end, so the team can now turn its focus to the NFL offseason.

While the season did not end on a high note and the Cowboys finished with a losing record, there was some silver lining when it came to the NFL Draft order.

The Cowboys improved their draft position from No. 14 to No. 12 and will now wait to see how the Green Bay Packers finish out their postseason run to determine where the team's second first-round pick will land.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL opponents, home & away schedule set

In the coming days, we could also see some changes to the coaching staff, with plenty of chatter about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' future in Dallas likely coming to an end.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While we wait to see how the offseason kicks off for the Cowboys, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

MORE: Cowboys' disatrous season ends with FOX diss in non-competitive game

Dak Prescott perfectly sums up season

Sometimes one simply expression is all you need to convey your thoughts.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer discusses Cowboys' timeline for Matt Eberflus decision

Juanyeh Thomas shares raw feelings on 2025-26 season

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas shared his raw thoughts about the team's 2025 season, opening up about the loss of Marshawn Kneeland and obstacles he had to overcome. Thomas shared his thoughts after the season-ending loss to the Giants.

"Toughest football season of my life... Haven’t opened up about it…. But one thing I want to do is shed light on Marshawn [Kneeland]," Thomas wrote on X. "We lost a brother, A teammate, better yet, one of the lights of the locker room. It wasn’t a day since his passing that I didn’t think of him. Life slowed down for me, and it made me realize how precious life really is.

"After being sat down for the rest of the season with my nerve issue, it was so easy for me to be down on myself and hate the world. As I watched people laugh at injury reports of me having migraine issues, it really made me realize how cruel the world is, but one thing I did was lean on my brothers in that locker room and leaned on my Faith with the Lord. As I healed over time, I’m glad I went through what I went through because it made me realize that I have to enjoy this life that could be taken away from us at any time. This year changed my life and changed my family’s life … God is the greatest, and he makes no mistakes… Love y'all and be sure to take care of your mental. At the end of the day, do what you have to do to feel like your best self, but make sure it’s led by Christ."

Rapid reactions from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing Week 18 loss to Giants

2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys’ flat Week 18 loss to Giants

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?