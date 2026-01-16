Cowboys line up two in-person interviews in defensive coordinator search
Defense was a major issue for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, surrendering more than 30 points per game under Matt Eberflus. The veteran coach was relieved of his defensive coordinator position after just one year, and the Cowboys are casting a wide net as they look for his replacement.
It's been refreshing to see them target up-and-coming coaches, rather than look solely at a handful of former head coaches as they have in the past. So far, they've conducted nine interviews, mostly in person.
On Friday, news broke that the Cowboys will begin in-person interviews with Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, scheduled for Saturday. They will also meet with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon early next week.
Who are the two first candidates being interviewed in person?
Daronte Jones is a defensive backs coach who has worked with two highly successful defensive coaches. He held that title under Mike Zimmer in 2020 with Minnesota and returned after spending 2021 with LSU.
He's now the defensive pass game coordinator, working under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Jones helped Flores orchestrate the No. 2 pass defense this season, and could bring a similar aggressive style.
Gannon spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals and was 15-36. As bad as that tenure was, Gannon helped the Philadelphia Eagles get to the Super Bowl following the 2022 season. As the defensive coordinator in Philly, he had two top-10 defenses in two years.
More interviews will be set up
Jones and Gannon aren't the only candidates who will meet with the Cowboys in person. They're reportedly going to schedule a meeting with Christian Parker, the current pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Eagles.
Dallas would surely like to meet with Denver Broncos assistant head coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, but can't meet with him until they're either eliminated from the playoffs or have a bye week before the Super Bowl.
