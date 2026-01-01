Cowboy Roundup: Defensive NFL Draft targets, Al Harris reunion?

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've finally made it to the new year, and we will ring in 2026 with the final Cowboys game of the season.

Once Week 18 is in the books, fans can officially enter full NFL draft mode as the team plans for the future.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

It's been an interesting few days for the franchise after parting ways with former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, showing that the team is prepared to move to its next chapter.

While we wait to see what the next few days bring, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.

Defensive NFL Draft targets

A sign sits beside the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock outside of Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What direction could the Cowboys turn in the 2026 draft? There will be several targets on the defensive side of the ball, and Bleacher Report takes a closer look.

"B/R's NFL scouting department already had the Cowboys addressing their secondary with Tennessee's Jermod McCoy projected to be their first-round pick in their most recent mock draft. Dropping Diggs is unlikely to significantly change the Cowboys' draft and free-agent plans, especially since members of the organization have spoken about him publicly throughout the season in a way that suggested they could move on.

"Defense always seemed like the area of the roster that the Cowboys were going to address the most in the offseason. Moving on from Diggs only helps to solidify that as a strong possibility. The Cowboys do have two first-round picks this year that could be used to bolster their defense. Those selections are currently at No. 14 and 21 heading into the final week of the regular season."

MORE: Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler breaks silence following release

Al Harris reunion?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs talks with Al Harris during training camp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why former assistant Al Harris is the perfect choice to replace Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator following the season.

"From 2020 to 2024, Harris coached the Cowboys defensive backs, and in that window, Dallas didn’t just improve in coverage, it led the NFL in ball production from the secondary:

2021: Trevon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions

2023: DaRon Bland became an All-Pro, breaking the NFL record for interceptions returned for touchdowns (5) and 9 interceptions overall"

The Cowboys will return to the field for the season finale on Sunday, January 4, against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

