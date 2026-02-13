Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown Claps Back at Viral Joe Judge Comment in Ole Miss Hearing
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has grown into a fan favorite during his time in Arlington over the past few seasons.
Whether it's his infectious personality or hard-hitting ability on the field, fans have gravitated toward Overshown, with many seeing him as a key piece of the team's future moving forward.
And now, even in the middle of the offseason, Overshown is giving Cowboys fans more of a reason to like him after some viral social media comments.
While responding to recent remarks about fatherhood made by Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge during the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility court hearing, Overshown, who is a father of two boys, made it clear how important fatherhood is to him.
DeMarvion Overshown on Joe Judge: "Don't Listen to This"
During the hearing, Judge said that college football players that are fathers need to be "detached" in order to focus on performing on Saturdays. Overshown, who had his first son during college while at Texas in 2022, disagreed with Judge's remarks.
"Don’t listen to this young men," Overshown wrote on X. "Be there for the mother of your child and let the rest take care of itself. Those midnight feedings turns into financial freedom because nothing will inspire you more than being a great father."
Overshown's post received an overwhelming positive response on social media.
After the birth of DeMarvion Overshown Jr. in 2022, Overshown and his fiancée welcomed Texas Lee Overshown to the world this past June prior to the 2025 regular season.
