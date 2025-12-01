Jadeveon Clowney injury update raises concern for Cowboys in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for Week 14, where they will travel to Ford Field for a primetime clash with the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

With just four days until gameday, the Cowboys returned to practice on Sunday and gave the media a glimpse at how healthy the team is entering the week.

The good news for Dallas was the status of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who returned to practice and opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

Unfortunately, there was some bad news as well. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was working with the rehab group, which raises some concern for his status for this week's game. Clowney was seen working on resistance cords with the team's director of rehab, Britt Brown.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While we won't know how much concern there should be regarding Clowney's status until the team releases its first injury report of the week, he has been banged up in recent weeks.

Clowney was limited to just two practices last week ahead of the Thanksgiving meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs due to a neck injury. It has only been three days since that holiday win for Dallas, so many are left wondering whether Clowney is dealing with the same neck issue or if a new injury has surfaced.

It will be something worth monitoring when the team returns to practice on Monday afternoon and in the days leading up to Thursday's kickoff. The Cowboys and Lions will get underway on December 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Clowney's resurgance

Dallas Cowboys defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and James Houston celebrate a sack against the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Clowney signed with the Cowboys following Dallas' Week 2 overtime win over the division rival New York Giants. Along with bringing a veteran presence, Clowney has been productive on the field.

Since joining the Cowboys, Clowney has recorded 27 total tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed, two run stuffs, and one fumble recovery.

Against the Chiefs, Clowney had his best game of the season despite missing practice because of his neck issue. Clowney sacked Patrick Mahomes twice and recorded five tackles.

Hopefully that will be a good omen for the veteran in Week 14 if he continues to be limited leading up to kickoff.

