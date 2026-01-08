NFL insider doubles down on Cowboys' darkhorse defensive coordinator candidate

The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator is expected to feature some high-profile candidates, with names like Raheem Morris, Jonathan Gannon, and Brian Flores immediately receiving a spotlight.

However, the top-tier candidates will also get some head coaching buzz, so the team needs to be prepared with a Plan B.

NFL insider Albert Breer of SI.com recently named a "darkhorse" candidate for the opening, with three-time Super Bowl champion and current Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia being someone to watch.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his latest mailbag, Breer doubled-down on Patricia as a candidate.

"Mike, I think they kick tires on Brian Flores and maybe Matt Patricia. Brian Schottenheimer’s dealt with the Patriot family of defenses plenty over the years," Breer wrote. "The availability of Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich is intriguing as well, considering their ties to Dan Quinn."

Patricia was part of Bill Belichick's staff that led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl championships. He had a brief stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions, but stumbled to a 13-29-1 coaching record.

After serving as a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles, Patricia took a week off before returning as defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia waves to fans before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he gets the call from Dallas, Patricia would be an intriguing option with a championship pedigree. His brief experience as a head coach, despite struggling to win, also fits with previous Cowboys coordinator hires, who have had head coaching experience dating back to 2014.

Whatever the move, let's just hope it rejuvenates the defense and leads to improvement into the future.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

