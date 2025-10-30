Jerry Jones spits in face of Cowboys fans concerned with putrid defense
Jerry Jones seems to believe he has found his glory hole, and mocked Dallas Cowboys fans' concerns about the team in the process.
In a recent interview with Benoît Morenne of The Wall Street Journal, Jones discussed his $1 billion investment in Comstock Resources and just how lucrative the natural gas empire can be.
According to Jones, there is $100 billion of untapped gas and while raving about the topic he proved that he needs to step away from his obligations as general manager.
MORE: Even ESPN NBA shows are talking Cowboys & dunking on America's Team's defense
Jerry made an off-hand comment about the team's struggling defense, while showing that his real interest is in the oil fields.
“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones told Morenne by phone. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”
That comment isn't going to win over any fans.
Everyone who has watched the Cowboys this season knows that the defense has been a major liability, and it's inability to stop anyone is costing the team wins. But it looks like that's not where Jerry's concerns are.
The Cowboys are currently valued at $13 billion, so if Jones can get $100 billion from his investment with Comstock, it is small peanuts for the owner.
MORE: Cowboys named NFL trade deadline fit for Bengals star not named Trey Hendrickson
Time for Jerry Jones to step down as GM
Jerry Jones loves to pat himself on the back and hype himself up as a successful NFL general manager, but the fans aren't buying it. With the mishandling of Micah Parsons' contract situation this offseason, fans may have reached their breaking point.
There were boos being rained down during training camp, fans openly campaigning for Jones to step down, and an all-around realization that if the Cowboys want to get over the hump they need to make changes at the top.
Unfortunately, getting Jerry Jones to realize that he is part of the problem may be impossible.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries