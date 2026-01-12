Insider believes Cowboys have 'their guy' in defensive coordinator search

The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator might end as soon as one team ends its run in the NFL playoffs.

There were reports that they had an early favorite in Jim Leonhard, who is currently employed as an assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos. Now, a team insider is saying the front office might already have its guy.

MORE: Cowboys urged to ignore Maxx Crosby, pursue former NFL sack leader in free agency

During Monday's edition of Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Shan Shariff said he asked Bobby Belt for any updates on the search for Matt Eberflus' replacement. He was told there was no update, but believes the Cowboys are waiting for the Broncos to end their postseason run so they can hire Leonhard.

“I texted Bobby last night and I said is there any update, any movement? And he said ‘Nope. They wrapped those three interviews. Will probably submit more today or tomorrow. Would not be surprised if they request Jonathan Cooley from the Panthers, but I think [Jim] Leonhard will be their guy. So they have to wait for Denver to get bounced before they can hire him.’”

Update on the #Cowboys defensive coordinator search from @BobbyBeltTX via Shan and RJ this morning:



Shan: “I texted Bobby last night and I said is there any update, any movement? And he said ‘Nope. They wrapped those three interviews. Will probably submit more today or tomorrow.… pic.twitter.com/aw59W6428A — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 12, 2026

Dallas has been zeroed in on coaches with experience in the secondary, with Brian Schottenheimer saying he wants someone who is a good teacher. That sums up Leonhard, who is praised for the way he communicates with his players.

Jim Leonhard would be a breath of fresh air in Dallas

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The past five defensive coordinators in Dallas have all been former head coaches and while Dan Quinn was a great hire, the rest have been hit and miss.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' run defense gets major boost in new 2026 NFL mock draft

This year, the Cowboys have cast a much wider net, and are speaking with candidates who have yet to serve as defensive coordinators. As we saw with Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, this can be a great thing.

Having young and fresh minds in the coaching ranks is a change for the Cowboys, making the possible addition of Leonhard feel like a breath of fresh air.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings